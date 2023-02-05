Families of private school students in the Northern Emirates reported that when schools hold meetings scheduled between them and teachers an hour or more after the end of school hours, most students and their families fail to attend, as a result of their feeling of exhaustion.

On the other hand, school administrations stated that the meetings are optional, not compulsory, and that their aim is to inform them of the level of their children in school subjects and evaluation exams.

In detail, the students’ families, Fayez al-Qudra, Suhail Saif al-Din, Lina Ahmed and Lujain al-Hakim, said that the school hours end at two thirty, and the meetings start from four and continue until six in the evening. They asked about the justifications for schools refusing to hold meetings in the last class.

They continued that holding meetings after the students return to their homes leads to non-attendance.

They said that it is difficult for them to leave their work to attend the meeting with the educational staff, especially since the meetings are held once every semester and cannot be replaced by another meeting, indicating that the parents of any student cannot take their son from school and then bring him back again to attend the meeting, because the return of Students to their homes may take more than an hour due to students leaving schools and staff at the same time.

They pointed out that schools must take into account the students’ families and hold meetings during the weekly holidays, or “remotely” to enable everyone to attend and see the level and results of their students.

In turn, private school departments reported that holding a remote meeting will not fulfill its purpose, explaining that it includes all teachers of academic subjects in an open hall, and that the time of the remote meeting is limited to a time not exceeding 40 minutes via the “Zoom” program, in addition to that it is from It is possible that not everyone will be able to attend remotely due to poor internet in some residential areas.

She added that families of students who are unable to attend the meeting can communicate with department supervisors, attend schools and meet individually with teachers after the end of school hours, or call the administration and talk to each teacher to find out the student’s level and results, cooperate with teachers to raise the level of students, follow up on their lessons, and urge them To review the lessons daily to raise their grades in the second semester exams.