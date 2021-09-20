School meals Helsinki approved a free breakfast experiment in schools

According to the school health survey, many schoolchildren in Helsinki do not eat breakfast one or more times a week.

Helsinki the city government on Monday decided to support a free breakfast experiment at four separately selected 500-student schools. However, the final decision is made by the city council.

The presentation, made by city officials as a basis for decision-making, states that the importance of breakfast for student resilience and well-being has been identified in schools. A nutritious breakfast has a positive effect on alertness and promotes learning.

Schoolchildren well-being is supported by a regular meal rhythm, but some students do not eat breakfast at home before school day.

According to the 2019 school health survey in Helsinki, about 25 per cent of 4th-5th graders and about 43 per cent of 8th-9th graders do not eat breakfast one or more times a week.

Skipping meals or replacing them with unhealthy alternatives can lead to health problems, fatigue and thus poor concentration and learning difficulties.

Morning experiment in the background is the city councilor Mai Kivelä (vas). His initiative has also been signed by 18 other city councilors.

According to the initiative, a significant proportion of primary school-age children do not eat breakfast every weekday morning.

“Studies have shown a link between a healthy breakfast and school success, but not all homes have the same conditions to take care of a nutritious breakfast,” the initiative states.

The aim of the initiative is for the city to provide basic education to pupils in schools free of charge in the future in order to even out the socio-economic disparities between pupils and to reassure school days.

In addition, the initiative states that the effects of a free breakfast on students’ coping and well-being will be monitored.

City has made calculations of what it would cost to offer a complimentary breakfast in four different scenarios.

In 2021, there will be about 46,000 children in Helsinki’s primary schools. In the 2021 profit budget, approximately EUR 19 million has been set aside for the procurement of food services for primary schools.

If half of the students ate the breakfast provided by the school each morning, the cost would be as follows:

Providing breakfast porridge, fresh mash and milk in all schools would cost around € 4.6 million. If a sandwich, spread and sandwich topping were also offered, the price would be EUR 7.4 million per year.

If breakfast were provided only in schools receiving positive discrimination funding, where, according to officials, providing breakfast could improve the well-being of students the most, providing breakfast porridge would cost € 2.3 million a year.

If bread were offered as a supplement, the price would be EUR 3.7 million.

Piloting in four separately selected schools for 500 students would cost around € 200,000, with bread € 330,000.

Initiative behind Kivelä says he is really happy with the experiment.

“In some municipalities, free breakfast is already in use and there have been good experiences with it. Breakfast calms the school day and brings a communal moment to it. ”