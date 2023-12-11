Rome – It has been published on the InPA portal the announcement of extraordinary school competition ter. This is the announcement of the competition based on qualifications and exams for access to the roles, on common and support positions, of the teaching staff of the lower and upper secondary schools aimed at coverage of 20,575 places vacant in the 2023/2024 school year.

“By subsequent decree – we read in the notice, available at this address – the administration reserves the right to increase the number of places allocated to the competition should specific additional authorization be granted”. The places will be distributed as follows: 7,646 in lower secondary school (of which 2,480 supported), 12,929 in upper secondary school (of which 564 supported). 731 places are allocated to Liguria.

To participate, you must have a master's degree or single-cycle master's degree, a II level Afam diploma, or an equivalent or similar qualification, as well as a teaching qualification for the specific competition class or a similar qualification obtained abroad and recognized in Italy.