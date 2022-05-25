Billed as a “Second Amendment celebration” featuring “political stars,” starting with Donald Trump, the National Rifle Association’s annual convention opens Friday in Houston in shocking Texas over Uvalde elementary school killing. . Killed by a slightly older boy who, thanks to the hyper-permissive Texan laws on weapons, was able to legally use the rifle as soon as he turned 18.

And at the event of the powerful arms lobby, against which Joe Biden lashed out in his heartfelt speech tonight in which he asked “when, in the name of God, will we face the arms lobby” to stop “this carnage”, they will participate in addition to the former president, other leading exponents of the Republican party, in particular the Texan one.

Obviously, Governor Greg Abbott, a fervent supporter of the right to be armed, will intervene and has signed 22 laws to liberalize the sale, including the one that allowed an 18-year-old to buy an assault rifle, together with Senator Ted Cruz.

The other Texan senator, John Cornyn, also appears on the list of speakers, but a spokesperson told The Hill that “prior to the Uvalde tragedy, the senator informed the NRA that he would not be able to attend due to previous engagements. in Washington “.

Democratic deputy Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed herself against Cruz’s participation in the event: “Isn’t there a speech for her at the NRA in three days in Houston? You can do more than pray, faith without action is dead”, he said. wrote on Twitter replying to a tweet from the Republican who expressed horror at the death of 19 children.