In Kazan, from April 1, two sets of meals in schools will rise in price. For high school students, the cost will increase by an average of 3-4 rubles.

The reason is inflationary adjustment, writes IA “Tatar-inform” with reference to the city administration. So, for schoolchildren in grades 5-11, the free choice menu will cost 73 rubles instead of 69 rubles, and a set lunch – 48 rubles instead of 45 rubles.

The price of other items will remain the same: breakfast and afternoon tea will cost 30 rubles, and soup – 16 rubles.

The agency notes that the last time the cost of school meals changed two years ago. According to the Federal State Statistics Service, during this time, cereals, fish, meat, and sunflower oil have risen the most.

As for the primary school and the preferential category of senior pupils, meals will remain free for them. Currently, 13 thousand Kazan schoolchildren receive free hot meals, 18% of them are students in grades 5-11.