Is Germany easing the corona rules? The eyes are mainly directed towards the schools. Minister Anja Karliczek presents a new paper. The appointment is explosive.

How does Germany get out of the Corona crisis? The federal government is in danger of losing its citizens’ trust.

The main focus is on schools. A paper from the house of Minister Anja Karliczek seems to indicate easing.

But the opening of the educational institutions remains controversial – the teachers warn against moving too quickly.

Berlin – The next Corona summit is due on Wednesday. The focus is then on the concerns of the youngest: Chancellor, minister and prime minister had finally emphasized that the first thing to do is to open schools and daycare centers – and finally the number of cases fell noticeably.

But it will be exciting on Monday afternoon. Angela Merkels * Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) presents a “guide” for schools in times of pandemics. That should put the Chancellor and the country leaders under additional pressure: The schools could be opened in a safe way despite Corona, it says. But teacher representatives are already slowing down.

Corona in Germany: schools before opening? Karliczek paper already leaked in advance

The paper promoted by Karliczek’s house * leaked before the official presentation on Monday afternoon. As a prerequisite for openings, it states that all hygiene rules mentioned in the guidelines are strictly followed, quoted the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung from the recommendations for action.

As the newspaper writes, in the event of a moderate infection rate, contacts should be limited to a defined group, interaction with other groups should be excluded. If there is a high incidence of infections, lessons should also start in stages, and students and teachers should wear an operating mask. If the infection rate is very high, alternating lessons should take place, the classes should be halved.

There are also recommendations for ventilating rooms, measures in music lessons and clear handling of students with a cold and suspected cases. Physical education is therefore advocated because the positive health effects predominate, at least under certain conditions. The guideline was developed with the participation of 36 professional societies and funded by the Ministry of Education. 40 studies were evaluated accordingly. The risk of infection for and from children has long been a topic of scientific debate.

Schools in the Corona crisis: Merkel under pressure – but also warns teachers’ association

When schools will open, however, remains a political question, even with the recommendations for action. Merkel and the prime ministers also have to consider the opinion of the teachers – and the German Teachers Association is already warning against a quick reopening of the schools.

An opening is only “very cautious and careful” and “by no means possible across the board in all regions,” said association president Hans-Peter Meidinger world. Even in cities and counties with a low incidence of infection, educational institutions should only gradually return to alternating between face-to-face and distance learning and teach in halved groups with a minimum distance, he demanded.

Meidinger also advocated introducing an obligation to wear FFP2 masks for teachers and at least surgical masks for students. These types of masks offer more effective protection against the coronavirus than the everyday masks. The German Teachers’ Association also advocates the earliest possible vaccination of teachers as well as regular weekly rapid tests for students and teachers. Health Minister Jens Spahn has just readjusted the vaccination sequence.

Coronavirus in Germany: Corona-Kita-Rat meets – Study shows the importance of childcare offers

Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD) is also on duty on Monday: the so-called Corona-Kita-Rat meets. And he’s under pressure too. Because a recently published survey by the Bertelsmann Foundation shows. A large majority of parents in Germany are dependent on a daycare place for their children for financial reasons. According to the survey, 70 percent need care because they have to earn money. 22 percent said they would otherwise be afraid of losing their job. This concern was particularly pronounced in East Germany and among single parents.

At the same time, almost all parents were convinced that attending a daycare center was also good for their children’s development. The rate was 94 percent, as the foundation in Gütersloh explained. The youngsters get to know other children there and discover new things. The problems diagnosed go beyond the Corona crisis: The foundation criticized the inadequate supply of daycare places and qualified specialist staff. Nationwide “there is a gap between the needs of parents and the actual childcare rate,” she explained. “The educational mandate can often not be adequately fulfilled by the daycare centers due to a lack of staff”.

The results are based on a representative survey of around 8,850 parents in collaboration with the Infratest dimap institute. In addition, there was a so-called qualitative study on the quality of care, in which around 70 parents discussed in groups.

Lockdown in Germany: Summit on Wednesday – falling numbers of cases create new desires

The current tough lockdown in Germany, including the extensive closure of schools and daycare centers, is initially limited to next Sunday. Recently, there have been increasing calls for the early opening of daycare centers and schools. For example, Bavaria’s Minister of Economic Affairs Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) rushed forward on Monday with relaxation requests.

The number of infections in Germany has been falling for weeks. The goal of the federal and state governments of reducing the so-called seven-day incidence * to below 50 has not yet been achieved. In addition, the situation has become more complicated in recent weeks with the appearance of new forms of the virus that are considered to be particularly contagious.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the seven-day incidence of the spread of the coronavirus in Germany was 75.6 on Sunday. The value is the number of new infections recorded per 100,000 inhabitants during this period. (AFP / dpa / fn)