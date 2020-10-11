In Russia, a new anti-record has been set for the number of cases of COVID-19. During the day, this figure reached 13 634 cases. In connection with the deterioration of the situation in Moscow, starting from Monday, October 12, they begin to control the transfer of employees to a remote mode of work by companies, registration-barrage posts on highways will be installed in the Oryol Region, and discos are closed for two weeks in Transbaikalia. In addition, in some regions it was decided to cancel the planned hospitalization again. Doctors believe that only universal discipline and the beginning of vaccination can turn the tide. It is still difficult with the latter – there is an acute shortage of vaccines for the regions even for doctors, Tatyana Solomatina, a member of the State Duma Committee on Health, told Izvestia. For example, so far only 42 doses have been provided to all doctors in the Tomsk region.

No bars and no dancing

As of October 11, 13,634 new cases were detected in Russia per day, the federal operational headquarters for combating coronavirus infection reported. It is noted that a quarter of those infected (26.3%) do not have clinical manifestations of the disease.

The largest number of cases is in Moscow (4501), St. Petersburg (528) and three regions – Moscow (419), Rostov (272) and Nizhny Novgorod (262).

Since October 12, the authorities of the capital have been taking control of compliance with the instructions for companies to transfer employees to a remote mode of work. Beginning Monday, all organizations are required to submit a weekly report showing teleworker phone numbers and travel cards.

Restrictions will also affect all cultural and leisure institutions subordinate to the Moscow government. Tickets for these museums, theaters and concert halls will only be available for purchase electronically.

Many Russian regions are also introducing new measures in connection with the worsening epidemic situation since October 12. So, in the Oryol region, the regime of entry into the region is being tightened. By the decision of Governor Andrei Klychkov, registration and barrage posts at railway stations in Orel and Mtsensk, as well as on highways passing through the territory of Bolkhovsky, Livensky, Mtsensky, Trosnyansky and Khotynetsky districts, will resume round-the-clock work, according to the website of the regional government. Temperatures will be measured for all those entering the region.

In the Leningrad Region, the strengthening of quarantine measures will primarily affect cinemas, beauty salons, hairdressers in the “red” and “yellow” zones. They will be able to work only when they are 50% full and with a distance of 1.5 meters.

In Udmurtia, local authorities decided to ban cafes, bars and restaurants from working at night – from 23:00 to 7:00. And in Transbaikalia, the activities of discos and dance floors were suspended for two weeks.

Control over the observance of the mask and glove regime is being strengthened in the Volgograd region. Owners of shops and shopping centers were given the right to exclude visitors without protective equipment. In addition, from October 13, residents of the region over 65 years old are required to go into self-isolation, and from November 1, travel on preferential passes is suspended for them.

The transfer of some employees to remote work will begin on Monday in the Voronezh region. Employees aged 65+ and with chronic diseases will have to go to remote mode without fail.

Good manners

The growth of COVID-19 cases in recent days has been facilitated by lovers of the velvet season who have returned from rest, says virologist Viktor Zuev.

– We have all seen what kind of picture was observed among vacationers on Russian and Turkish beaches. It will be worse further if we do not take appropriate measures. We still don’t see a large number of masked people, ”the expert told Izvestia. “In addition, there are many asymptomatic patients among those examined. Yes, they feel healthy, but they are actively spreading the virus.

According to the virologist, the growth of cases will continue for another week – then it should stop and decline. But such a forecast, Viktor Zuev emphasized, is possible only if citizens follow all the recommendations and begin universal vaccination.

Due to the surge in the number of people infected with coronavirus in many regions, the outpatient department is suspending its activities on admitting planned patients, medical examination and prophylactic examinations, Tatyana Solomatina, a member of the State Duma Committee on Health, told Izvestia.

The parliamentarian noted that now it is sometimes very difficult to distinguish between coronavirus and other respiratory diseases, which have also grown. Therefore, in some regions, planned hospitalization has also been canceled, only emergency care is provided and beds are being prepared only for covid patients.

– Unfortunately, among the sick and medical personnel. Not enough coronavirus vaccines are allocated to the regions. For example, in the Tomsk region, only 42 doses were provided to all doctors. Therefore, it is clear that among doctors and nurses there is an increase in morbidity, – complained the State Duma deputy.

Tatyana Solomatina negatively assessed the attitude to what is happening and the educational community.

– The situation with the growth of sick people was aggravated not so much by the schoolchildren who went to school, but by the teaching staff. Among children, infections are rare, because they themselves do not move around the school – teachers come to them and conduct classes in a mask. But teachers communicate with each other without the necessary protection and keeping a distance, she explained.

The parliamentarian is sure that it is necessary to toughen the punishment for violations of the sanitary and epidemiological regime. But the heads of the regions have not yet dared to take this step.

– Wearing masks should now be considered good form. People without masks are already beginning to simply arouse hatred, – Tatyana Solomatina is indignant. – Their awareness of the seriousness of what is happening and their attitude to the observance of the rules change only after being admitted to a covid hospital. But not to take everyone there on an excursion?

The State Duma deputy believes that an example should be taken from Germany, where citizens report violations of the mask regime to the appropriate authorities.