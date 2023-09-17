Students at a high school in the city of Mississauga, in the state of Ontario, Canada, were surprised by the empty shelves of the school library. According to reports in the Canadian press, more than half of the copies were removed from the institution following an instruction from the minister of education to remove “non-inclusive” books from access to students.

“The Board will evaluate books, media and all other resources currently in use for the teaching and learning of English, history and social sciences for the purpose of using resources that are inclusive and culturally responsive, relevant and reflective for students and communities the Council’s broader school districts,” says the memorandum made by the local council.

Without clear instructions on how to differentiate which books should be removed or not, Erindale Secondary School in Mississauga adopted a disturbing method of following the Board’s guidance: school officials removed all copies that were published before 2008.

Among the list of those removed, books from the Harry Potter series, ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’, ‘The Hunger Games’ and even works that tell about Canadian history were removed from the school collection.

“This year, I walked into my school library and there were rows and rows of empty shelves with absolutely no books,” Reina Takata, a 10th grader, told Canadian news network CBC.

Takata also said that one of the institution’s employees reported that they had to remove all books that had been released until 2008. The method left students and parents angry.

Books should have been reviewed before being removed

Initially, there was guidance from the Canadian Ministry of Education that books published before 2008 should undergo inclusive curation. The aim would be to define a quality of curation based on “resources that promote anti-racism, cultural responsiveness and inclusion”.

According to CBC, the next step would be to do a “representative audit of how books and other resources reflect the diversity of students.” But this did not happen and the easiest way found by the institution to meet the demand was to remove all copies published until 2008.

After the negative repercussion of the case, trustee and board president, David Green, recognized the failure of the process at Erindale Secondary School and suspended the implementation of such trusteeship.