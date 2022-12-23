Job placement also arrives in high schools. The decree on orientation guidelines, signed by the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, in fact introduces a figure who will have to dialogue with families and young people – also on the basis of data on the most relevant “employment prospects” in the territory of the school – to “facilitate the continuation of the course of study or entry into the world of work”.

This with the aim of “promoting the meeting between students’ skills and job demand”. The Flc CGIL doesn’t like the news: it’s “a stretch to dissuade high school students from tackling university studies,” he complains. The Guidelines provide for 30-hour orientation modules for middle schools and high schools. Each module contains personalized learning that is recorded in a digital portfolio – E-Portfolio – which «integrates the school curriculum into a unitary framework, accompanies children and families in reflection and in identifying the student’s greatest strengths within the journey training, highlights their digital skills and the knowledge and experience acquired”.

The institutes will then have to identify tutors for groups of students who will advise families when choosing educational paths and/or career prospects. Students and families will have access to a “Single digital platform for guidance”, containing territorial and national documentation on degree courses and useful data for the school-to-work transition, in relation to the needs of the various territories. We then arrive at the new figure who will deal with job placement, making available to teachers, tutors, families and young people data on the offer of university studies but also those on the most requested professional skills in that specific area. The accent placed on ‘job placement’, according to the FLC Cgil, “confirms that the message of Minister Valditara seems to be that of dissuading high school students from undertaking university studies which, in one of the European countries with a too low rate of graduates, it doesn’t seem exactly what we need, even as a productive fabric. When a high school student is told that he does not have the skills to go to university – he underlines – those who do not have adequate family support will be directed towards the jobs currently available in that particular area, but in this way the potential of each single boy. If one wants to be a musician or an artist, no outlet will be indicated on the labor market». The position of the president of the National Association of Principals, Antonello Giannelli, is different. “There is – he observed – a great need to guide students as is done in the best European schools: harmonizing leaving school with entering the world of work also helps to combat youth unemployment”.