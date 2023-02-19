School | “It’s definitely not the fault of the emphasized teaching,” says the music teacher about school segregation

According to the teachers, students from different backgrounds could be included in the emphasized teaching if it were better communicated.

Helsinki schools are planning a change to focused teaching. It would end, for example, music, language and art classes in their current form.

Read more: Helsinki is trying to get rid of school shopping with strong means

Although it is only a plan, it has already aroused a lot of emotions and discussion. According to HS survey dozens of respondents considered the opportunity to choose a child’s school or class as a right for gifted children.

Some of the parents who responded were even ready to move elsewhere if the opportunity to do so disappeared.

Why does everything have to be “balanced”, they asked.

In addition, they were told to apply for classes with an emphasis on “school peace”.

Wider benefits have also been highlighted. In public on his Facebook page city ​​councilor, musician Jussi Chydenius defends music classes with the fact that they “ultimately benefit the Finnish music scene as well as the general public interested in it”.

On the other hand, too segregation has been talked about.

It seems that there are applications for weighted classes mostly children from well-to-do families. Many times, for example, music is also practiced for a fee, and it helps to get into teaching.

However, the teachers have said that the music school’s playing lessons or other hobbies do not affect the students’ choices.

But even though, in principle, anyone can apply for focused teaching, that doesn’t happen now.

The city’s survey presented research results, according to which there are fewer students with an immigrant background and children from lower social classes in current class-based education than in general education.

A plan according to those who criticize, school shopping and the segregation it causes are, however, a different matter from emphasized teaching.

“Segregation is definitely not the fault of the emphasis on teaching,” says a violist, for example Johanna Paananen. He teaches playing the viola at the Itä-Helsinki music college, which cooperates with the Porolahti elementary school in Roihuvuori.

There, already in the first grade, you can apply for music-focused teaching. Different years start with different instruments, and through elementary school, you get small group teaching during breaks from other school work.

Paanas already has non-native Finns as students.

“Roihuvuori is an ethnically rich area,” he says.

He would combat segregation by providing more information to parents.

“We need to talk more about the emphasis on teaching at the various stages of the school path. If it is already available in the 1st grade, it must be communicated in preschool.”

Porolahti primary school is currently the only place where music-focused teaching starts in the first grade.

At a later stage, for focused teaching is available in several schools in Helsinki: from the third grade on, you can get an emphasis on art, physical education, music, dance or artistic expression in fifteen elementary schools around the city.

Students in weighted classes are usually selected through aptitude tests. With them, those who do the same thing can join their peers and develop there.

Johanna Paananen considers it important that those interested in the same subject learn together.

“It is pedagogically wise. Talented people also need to be challenged, learn patience and the importance of practice. If weighted classes are abandoned, a lot of potential will be wasted with equalization.”

However, he does not mean only future music professionals.

“Music, like art subjects in general, educates the sense of beauty and critical thinking,” believes Paananen.

Also Munkkiniemi elementary school music teacher Anna Hinkkanen sees the advantages of focused teaching gathered in one class.

“After all, it’s easier to organize orchestra rehearsals or trips if everyone is in the same class.”

On the other hand, even in ordinary elementary school, for example, music teaching can be activated in other ways as well. The number of hours can be increased if the school decides to do so and hobby and club activities are organized at a low threshold.

“For example, we have a choir that everyone can join, as well as band activities.”

Like Paananen, Hinkkanen does not see the emphasis on teaching as the reason for the segregation of schools. And in order to stop it, it is at least not worth breaking up a well-functioning system.

Hinkkanen feels that the real problem is weak information. If you want all kinds of children in the classes, you need to improve communication.

“The message about focused teaching does not really reach all families,” says Hinkkanen.

“One Wilma bulletin in October is not enough, because a large part of them go unread in homes anyway. You have to clearly explain what, for example, is done in music class, how the teaching differs from the usual and what it requires from the family and the student. A video would be a great tool for that.”

Hinkkanen’s view is that there is a need to increase the emphasis on teaching in a variety of ways, because studying things that interest you affects your enjoyment of school and your motivation to study.

“It’s also free, unlike most hobbies,” he reminds.

“Everyone benefits from art and skill subjects!”

Presentation the changes in the emphasis teaching are being prepared in the education and training industry in Helsinki. It would enter into force in autumn 2024.

Whatever is being planned, Johanna Paananen believes that the teachers should be involved in doing it.

“That also helps to prevent the creation of separate teaching bubbles,” he says.