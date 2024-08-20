School | “It leads to disaster,” says a teacher from a small-town substitute school

School|The city of Nokia pointed out that there is no need to get a substitute for the lessons if the teacher is away for 1–3 days. We asked an experienced teacher what follows from this.

“If someone comes to take a look in the class for a while and then goes somewhere else, it’s just like being empty.”

This is how someone who has taught elementary school for years describes it Elina Johansson Nokia city fresh alignment. According to the policy, schools are not obliged to hire a substitute if the teacher is absent for three days at most.

The leading principal of the city of Nokia Kari Lähde your picture For Nokian Uutis previously the practice. If a substitute is not hired, the students work independently and are watched either by the guidance counselor or another teacher within the scope of their own duties.

Johansson says that the absence of a substitute causes more work and confusion for teachers.

According to Johansson, the absent teacher has to do double the work when he comes back. Learning in class slows down, and its evaluation becomes more difficult. Conscientious teachers are more likely to come to work in pain.

Johansson is particularly concerned about students and inequality. If there is less support in the class, students who do worse will do even worse.

“Even with the current resources, the support for learning is not sufficient, let alone if we take the adult out completely.”

Johansson currently works at Luovi, a vocational college in Tampere, where students who need special support after primary school are attended.

“Here, everything accumulates,” he says.

Education the professional organization OAJ thinks that no principal should agree to such policies.

“Infuriating, says OAJ’s development manager Niku Tuomisto.

According to the Basic Education Act, every student has the right to a safe learning environment, teaching according to the curriculum and learning support, he says.

“And if the class lacks a teacher, none of this will happen.”

According to the law, the principal is responsible for the operation of the school. The court compares the city’s instructions to a doctor being given instructions from the outside that, for example, only every second patient is treated.

“Personally, I find the instructions irresponsible and really questionable.”

Of the judgment it is not enough that the school visiting counselor keeps an eye on the class from time to time. He may not have the means to solve problem situations. The teacher, on the other hand, cannot be responsible for two classes at the same time.

The principal does have the authority to assign a second grade teacher to be responsible for the teaching of the second grade as well. This is intended for sudden situations, i.e. when the teacher gets sick in the middle of class.

It is incomprehensible from the verdict that the same is now being tried to be extended even to teacher absences of several days.

“And let’s feed the principals this kind of bullshit, trying to make them forget that they are responsible for how they organize the activities in the school.”

Nokian the city does not prohibit hiring substitutes, but hiring a substitute must be a separate decision each time.

According to OAJ’s Niku Tuomisto, the only situation in which a substitute could not be hired for a day or more would be if all the students in the class were away from school.

“These are this kind of spinning instructions,” says Tuomisto.

The rector’s authority would only be removed by a written prohibition, which would clearly prohibit hiring substitutes, says Tuomisto. However, he has not heard that such complete bans are in use.

Toomisto has worked as a principal in the past and knows from experience that verbal instructions lacking in the hiring of substitutes have been given for years.

“At least personally, I have refused and announced that I will not comply with the directive to prohibit the hiring of a substitute, as it is against the law.”

The court is afraid that due to the financial situation of the municipalities, similar policies will become more common in the municipalities.

He thinks it’s short-sighted. Rather, we should strive to develop working conditions and well-being in the teaching sector, he says. It would also reduce teachers’ sick leave and the need for substitutes.

The court understands that something needs to be saved. However, according to him, it is a choice of values ​​whether the savings are made in such a way that it undermines the school’s basic mission.

“Saving a few bucks with strange gimmick instructions is not a justified official activity of the training organizer.”

Elina Johansson hopes that parents would intervene if a practice comes up at their own children’s school of not hiring substitutes.

“That they would contact the schools and forcefully demand that this kind of thing not be done. Because this will lead to disaster.”