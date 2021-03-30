The school has isolated the child from collective learning because of the “inappropriate” appearance. This is reported by Metro.

According to the publication, due to the self-isolation regime introduced against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, hairdressers and barbershops in England are closed indefinitely. In this regard, the mother of 12-year-old seventh grader Neil (Niall) Hannah Klyus (Hannah Clews) independently cut the boy at home. The woman shaved her son’s hair on the sides and left long curls on the top of her head.

St Michael’s Church of England High School, located in the English city of Crosby, has banned Neil from attending classes with a new hairstyle. The management of the educational institution told Hannah Klus that her child should be isolated from classmates. The boy was locked in the office and forbidden to leave it even during breaks and lunch breaks. The school explained that such measures will be followed until his side hair grows back to an “acceptable” length.

Related materials Rough beauty How men change their appearance for the sake of their attractiveness and why it is customary to keep silent about it Chemical beauty Stockings in hair and a lousy house: what women looked like in the USSR and why their hairstyles are back in fashion

Neil said he didn’t see anyone or utter a single word on the first day of school. “This is unfair. I think that instead of such measures, the school, on the contrary, should focus on improving the socialization of children after quarantine. During home schooling, they had absolutely no opportunity to communicate with each other. After such stress, it is extremely harmful to limit their communication, ”said Klyus.

The school declined to comment on the incident.

Earlier in March, the teen was banned from communicating with classmates after being quarantined due to his hairstyle. After a year of quarantine, staff at Exmouth Community College in Devon have banned 13-year-old Lealan Hague from leaving the classroom and chatting with friends. The teachers considered the boy’s haircut to be extremely short and decided that other students should not look at him like that.