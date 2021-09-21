Medalist in swimming at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo 2020, Wendell Belarmino, said this Monday (20), that the main way for children to learn about sports in general and for children with disabilities to learn about Paralympic sport is through education classes physics in schools. “[É preciso] work on an adapted modality so that students with disabilities know that it exists”, said Belarmino. “In a way, this will also be good for other students to also get to know the Paralympic sport and know that it exists, knowing that it really is a sport, it is really a high-performance sport, they are really athletes.”

Wendell, who is from Brasilia and started to practice swimming at the age of 3, also said that the dissemination of Paralympic sports should be greater. “Today I realize that I have much more knowledge of what Paralympic sport is than ten or fifteen years ago. This is very good”, he said.

The medalist said that he believes that, as happened to him, the sport mainly serves to “show that a person with a disability is nothing more than an ordinary person who needs some kind of adaptation, just as you must need some kind of adaptation. to do something in your day”.

“In my case, I need a tapper [um bastão com ponta de espuma que serve para bater levemente nas costas dos nadadores para avisá-los de que a borda da piscina está próxima] to let me know that the wall is coming and I need a slightly different method of knowing the right way to swim a certain style or how to improve my technique. This is interesting in Olympic sport, it shows that people can do whatever they want, whether they are disabled or not”, he said.

Wendell Belarmino was interviewed by the program no censorship gives TV Brazil. Brasiliense was born with congenital glaucoma, which caused a gradual loss of vision and currently has 1.5% of visual residue. In Tokyo he won a gold medal in the 50 meter freestyle S11, silver mixed 4×100 meter freestyle class 49 points and bronze in the 100 meter butterfly S11. In the program, he also spoke about swimming, his career, the Paralympic Games, his friendship with the Paralympic swimmer Daniel Dias and about the athletic scholarship.

About the competitions in Tokyo, Wendell said that the competition he was most nervous about was the relay, in which he won silver alongside Douglas Matera, Lucilene da Silva Sousa and Carol Santiago. “In individual tests, I go to have fun. I go very calm. Now, in the relay, it’s another thing, because you’re not just swimming, you’ve got three more people together. It’s already nervous. I can say that of the four races I swam, it was the only one I had my heart really in my mouth,” he said.

According to Wendell, your goal is to swim as best I can on your test days. “I did it on all of them. I managed to improve all my marks too, but I always try to leave the race satisfied, even if the result is not good. I always think positive, I did the best I could on the day. If it was good, it was bad, then I analyze it calmly, but each test is a different emotion. The relay is that race that I feel the most pressured by having more people with me, I’m not alone, any mistake I make, I’m not the one who takes the loss alone, but the others I go totally and exclusively for fun”, he said.

See the full interview here:

<![CDATA[ */ ]]>

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach