Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/03/2024 – 16:08

Takashi Morita, Japanese merchant and survivor of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima, was honored this Friday, 1st, by students and teachers from the State Technical School (ETEC) Santo Amaro, in the south zone of São Paulo, anticipating his centenary which takes place on Saturday , two.

Since 2019, the school has carried Morita's name, recognizing his fight against the effects of radiation, a chemical effect generated by explosives that killed the Japanese population even after the bombings. According to Ana Calaça, director of the institution, the celebrations take place annually, always with the presence of the patron who insists on having an active participation in the unit.

“He likes being here with the community. It is a very enriching moment for us. Having our patron still alive, giving all his representation, is a moment of great joy”, says the director.

Accompanied by his daughter and friends, who were also hibakusha, a term given to survivors of the atomic bombings, Morita participated in the celebrations, which included tributes, congratulations, dances and Japanese percussion. The event was organized with the participation of teachers, staff and students from the unit.

Sofia de Melo, a 16-year-old student involved in the preparation, expressed gratitude for the ceremony and opportunity promoted at the school. “Ten years from now, even at home, I will continue to celebrate Mr. Morita’s birthday. He had a big impact on our lives; we will be able to say that we graduated from a school where the patron turned 100, and we were able to throw the party”, she celebrated.

History

Takashi Morita was 21 years old when the bombing took place: the explosion in Hiroshima occurred about 1.3 kilometers from where he was, but did not leave serious consequences for the then military police officer. Actively contributing to post-war reconstruction in his homeland, he faced leukemia twice, but managed to achieve a cure both times.

Understanding that he would find good opportunities in Brazil, he embarked at the age of 32 with his wife and two children in 1956. After a 42-day journey across the ocean, the family disembarked at the Port of Santos, initially facing significant challenges due to the language barrier. Throughout their time in the capital of São Paulo, they were won over by the Brazilian passion for football and the welcome of the population.