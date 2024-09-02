In Aramil, Sverdlovsk Region, a school was evacuated during a festive assembly

In the city of Aramil in the Sverdlovsk region, children were evacuated from school during a festive assembly in honor of Knowledge Day. This was reported by the students’ parents, writes KP.RU.

“The reason for the evacuation was a box left behind (presumably by one of the teachers). There were personal belongings inside. There was no threat to the children,” the source told the publication.

Children will soon be allowed onto the territory of the educational institution. It is unknown whether the festive line-up will resume after the evacuation.

In Belgorod, as it became known earlier, school assemblies will be held indoors due to the tense situation. The number of schoolchildren participating in the assemblies will be limited by the capacity of the educational institutions’ shelters.