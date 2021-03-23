A primary school in the UK encouraged parents of their students to dress appropriately when they walked into school. This was reported by a British newspaper The sun…

Such requirements were made by a school in the city of Crawley in the English county of West Sussex. The reason is that some mothers come to school in miniskirts, tops with a deep neckline, clothes that look like underwear, and even dressing gowns.

In a letter marked “playground etiquette,” parents were advised to put more effort into choosing a wardrobe, the channel notes “360”…

School officials emphasized that clothing designed for a different time of day or clothing that is too revealing “does not set a good example.”

One parent confirmed that some do bring their children to school in robes and slippers. So, despite a cold spring day, one of the mothers came in a cropped top and a translucent miniskirt.

Another parent found the letter from school “too edifying,” but admitted that some adults dress vulgarly.

