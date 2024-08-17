School | In a small town, there is no longer a search for a substitute for a teacher, even if he is gone for three days

School|If the length of the teacher’s absence from teaching duties is one to three days, there is no need to hire a substitute at all. The reason is savings.

Nokian News received a chat tip where the parent of a student attending Nokianvirta middle school said that he had received a message from Wilma. The message stated that substitute teachers would no longer be obtained for middle school students if the actual teacher’s absence lasted from one to three days.

