From wake-up time to sleep and meal times. The key word for starting lessons on the right foot is to immediately set some rules to maintain over time

Pediatricians’ advice

The Italian Society of Preventive and Social Paediatrics (SIPPS) has drawn up a Decalogue of useful advice dedicated to children and parents:

1) Organize. Set thewake up time so you can start the day without rushing, remembering to have a hearty breakfast. To speed up morning operations it is worth it prepare your school bag and clothes in the eveningin order to allow the child to sleep a little more and, above all, have time to eat breakfast calmly, without being anxious.

2) Sleep. the time has come to take one again regular routine with sleep, which is a real panacea for adults and children. It is best to adopt the new times already during the last days of rest, so as to have sufficient hours to rest and avoid – before going to bed – the use of tablets, video games or TV.

3) Eat. Even on the food front, it is necessary to resume healthy and regular habits five meals a day (breakfast, mid-morning snack, lunch, snack and dinner), prefer a varied, Mediterranean diet and foods from organic cultivation.

4) Doing homework: one of the most difficult aspects of returning to school is to adapt to daily tasks again, which the student must consider as a further educational process and not, instead, as a punishment. Parents must help them with homework but must not do it for them. The best way to be close to your children in this activity establish a study timetable from the first week.

5) Being with the children. If possible, accompany your children to school by taking a walk together. Walking and talk on the way to school certainly a better choice than driving to the steps of the institute.

6) Zero anxiety. Do not transmit anxiety to the child in organizing times and commitments which, inevitably, parents must consider when resuming daily life. Also, important Don’t criticize school or teachers in front of your children and don’t complain about the multiple expenses you have to pay for books and teaching materials.

7) In time. Preparing in advance to purchase everything needed for the school year will avoid stress for students and allow parents to make exchanges or returns in good time. Better involve children when choosing notebooks, books, backpacks, pens and pencil cases

so that they feel like protagonists of their return to school.

8) For the little ones. Children, especially the little ones, must become acquainted with the environments and have time to get used to the new things. The parents’ approach is fundamental and, if positive, will help their children to better accept the new beginning.

9) For the older ones. Older students, on the other hand, have prioritymake contact with classmates to reconnect in a pleasant way to the world of school and resume lesson routines.

10) Organize your free time. Think about enrolling in sports or games courses structured for the year based on the child’s aptitudes. Play sport generates a release of endorphins which help improve mood and concentration, fundamental elements for being fit all year round.