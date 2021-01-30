School How should a local and distance school be organized? Party leaders will discuss teaching live from 11:30 p.m.

The exam is part of the Educa trade fair.

Parties The chairpersons will take a stand on issues related to education in a municipal election exam organized by the Professional Association of Education (OAJ) at the Helsinki Fair Center on Saturday 30 January.

HS will broadcast the conversation live from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the OAJ, party leaders are expected to provide answers on, among other things, how to ensure high-quality educational services throughout the country and how to ensure the availability and well-being of qualified teachers. The position is also asked about the organization of contact and distance learning and other current issues.

For the exam attended by the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd), Member of Parliament Jussi Halla-aho (ps), Member of Parliament Petteri Orpo (Kok) Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (Central), Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (green), Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (left), Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r), Member of Parliament Sari Essayah (kd) and Chairman of the Now Movement, Member of Parliament Harry Harkimo.

