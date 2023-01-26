The words of the Minister of Education Joseph Vallettara on the salaries of teachers and professors, even after the clarification that excludes the hypothesis of differentiated salaries between the North and South of the country, they reopen an issue that deserves to be addressed regardless of the contingent controversy. How much do teachers earn in Italy? The answer is, however, too little. Eurydice data allow for a merciless comparison with the rest of Europe, and the latest increase agreed with the unions, on average equal to 3.8%, helps but does not resolve, also because it concerns the expired national contract 2019-2021 . The tables to which the data refer refer to 2020-21.

Primary and kindergarten. In our country, a teacher or teacher earns an average of 29,490 euros a year. Some comparative data help to place the salary in the European landscape. Portuguese teachers earn a gross of 30,881 euros a year, which rises to 33,833 if they are employed in nursery schools. A primary school teacher in Denmark earns €65,227.

High school. A high school teacher in Italy earns 33,811 euros gross per year, much less than a French, 45,505, and less than half of a German, 73,557. In Denmark it even reaches 76,377 euros gross.

Salary progression. Another significant comparison concerns the increase in salary over the course of a career, from entry to retirement. In Italy, at the end of the work cycle you get to earn 48.7% more than at the beginning. An intermediate condition compared to that of Germany, where we start from a very high level and the increase stops at 30.5%. The opposite case is that of France, where the gap between the entry salary and that close to retirement is enormous, with a growth of 71.6%.