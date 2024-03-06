Private schools in Abu Dhabi have informed students’ families of a reduction in the number of school hours during the month of Ramadan, as the number of school hours has been set at four hours, from nine-thirty in the morning to one-thirty in the afternoon, with the exception of Friday, the duration of study will be only two hours, from nine-thirty to eleven-thirty. Morning, noting that March 22 will be the last day of school in the second semester, while the third semester will begin next April 15, following Eid al-Fitr.

In detail, private schools sent letters to the students’ families informing them that the spring break will start from Saturday, March 23, and continue until Sunday, April 14, while the second semester report for each student will be issued after the spring break, noting that the current week is the last week. For all extracurricular activities due to Ramadan, which begins next week.

The schools indicated the suspension of school canteen services during the month of Ramadan, pointing out that the school will not have food serving facilities, while water devices will continue to be provided throughout the school, and called on parents of children who are not fasting to ensure that their children are provided with a meal when they come to school.

The schools called on the students’ families to commit to their children’s attendance on the specified dates and not to encourage them to be absent, as poor attendance will not be tolerated, especially since the lack of a sufficient number of students in the class constitutes an obstacle to the teacher during the explanation of the curriculum, pointing out that the students will be registered for those who arrive. After 9.30am is considered a late arrival.

Schools emphasized that high academic performance begins with good attendance and punctuality, as research shows that students who miss more than seven school days a year are more likely to achieve at least one grade than if they had 100% attendance, and arriving late 5 Minutes each day results in 3 days of lost learning per school year, so please take this into consideration for your child when making future travel arrangements.