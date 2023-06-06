Tuesday, June 6, 2023
School | "He's a child who doesn't play anymore" – Third grader Elli has tantrums and screams that she wants to die, but at school she is not accepted into a small group

June 6, 2023
10-year-old Elli hurts herself and falls behind in school, but still she is not transferred to a junior class.

Mwhy don’t I have friends in class? Why don’t I learn like others? I’m running away! I want to die.

A ten year old like this Elli yells at his parents when it’s hard to be.

Tantrums start over insignificant things, such as a tricking cell phone or difficulty opening a bottle of ketchup. A difficult feeling hits Elli after the school day. A noisy class of 24 children is too much for a girl. At home, he then throws things, hits and kicks others or hurts himself.

