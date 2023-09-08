School | Helsinki is again planning million-dollar cuts to schools – Vocational school students are worried

At Stad’s vocational and adult college, they are not ready to compromise on face-to-face teaching, even though the city suggests so. Worries are especially caused by suffering from networking and learning difficulties.

Helsinki city ​​officials are proposing to reduce face-to-face teaching in vocational schools as part of next year’s budget-saving measures.

Chairman of the Board of the Student Union of Stadin Vocational and Adult College (Stadin AO). Kaisla Kanervaa18, the proposal does not warm.

“Correspondence education should not be reduced under any circumstances. Rather, we should invest in it so that we can get skilled professionals to Finland.”

Kanerva is studying for the second year as an assistant in the textile and fashion industry.

He emphasizes that you cannot graduate from a vocational school without proper classroom teaching.

“As an example from my own field, custom tailors. You don’t learn to sew unless you sew. It develops muscle memory and sewing must be regular and continuous.”

Studying many professional fields requires equipment that cannot be found at home. In addition, in face-to-face teaching, it is better to ensure their correct and safe use.

Board of education and training handles budget proposal on Tuesday. Later in the fall, the political groups will negotiate the budget, the council will finally decide on the matter.

The early autumn presentation lists possible savings of seven million euros.

Heather feels that face-to-face teaching is more effective also in terms of progress in studies and professional skills.

“For me, the situation has appeared such that it is difficult for students to come to school even at the moment and there are quite a lot of absences.”

“Especially after the corona virus, you have to stay at home more, so those meetings and networking are the most important things that would be lost in reducing face-to-face teaching.”

Kanerva has found that many students find it difficult to concentrate in anything other than face-to-face teaching. When studying at home and doing independent work, it’s easy to start doing something else at the same time.

In the home environment, there is also no one to supervise, and not everyone necessarily has a quiet space where they can concentrate.

“At its best, face-to-face teaching is inspiring and you can actually do things in it, and you are not just put in class to do things on the computer,” says Kanerva.

“I could imagine that the amount and quality of learning would deteriorate if face-to-face teaching were reduced, because concentration difficulties are already very visible,” he sums up.

Major part of the teaching at Stadin AO is currently face-to-face teaching, and Kanerva feels that the education is versatile.

“We currently have a better situation than many other vocational schools. I think the situation is good now and we can’t afford to compromise.”

Also the one who works as the principal of Stadin AO Annele Ranta would not be ready to reduce face-to-face teaching.

Ranta does not see distance education as a problem in itself, but emphasizes that its use must be justified. Often the things to be learned are practical, in which case face-to-face teaching is necessary.

“Face-to-face teaching is a part of vocational training, but in addition to face-to-face teaching, other forms of learning and guidance can be offered, such as distance education, online teaching and workplace learning.”

According to Ranna, the amount of local teaching has not caused concern at Stadin AO.

“We have been more concerned about the increase in group sizes and how students could be offered sufficient support and guidance for learning.”

Like Kanerva, he considers the stumbling block of distance education to be that it is not necessarily possible to identify learning obstacles and learning difficulties at an early stage.