School Helsinki has a new way to improve young people’s poor literacy – “The worst thing is to have everyone read the same classic and give a presentation”

A whole new professional group, literacy teachers, is now wanted in Helsinki’s primary schools.

East Center at the turn of the year, a completely new kind of teacher has started in primary school: a teacher of literacy Aleksi Nissinen.

Nissinen and his nine colleagues have been hired by Helsinki’s higher schools to work under this new title.

Why is a new professional group needed and the same money is not used to strengthen the teaching of mother tongue and literature or Finnish as a second language?

“The idea is that the teaching of literacy is part of all subjects,” Nissinen says by telephone.

For example, some young people may have such a limited vocabulary in social studies that it is difficult to outline the issues to be addressed. It not only affects school work but also reduces opportunities for participation in social decision-making and gradually undermines democracy.

Nissisen part of the work is the so-called simultaneous teaching in parallel with the subject teacher. In this case, the reading is approached from that angle and with the concepts needed in each subject.

Sometimes he takes a smaller group or one young person to read and discuss separately. In this case, not everything is based on the teacher’s ideas but also on what interests the students themselves.

Many of Nissinen’s colleagues are native language teachers. Others, like Nissinen, are special teachers.

The goal of literacy teachers is to better identify the students who need the most support for reading and to find the best contexts for everyone to help improve their literacy.

East Center primary school is an ordinary school in Helsinki where people are proud to speak about thirty different mother tongues. In part, therefore, one of the tasks of a literacy teacher is to strengthen language-aware pedagogy.

This means, for example, recognizing the importance of language for identity and interaction. Where, in the past, for example, it may have been forbidden to speak one’s own mother tongue, it is now understood that its knowledge is a strong foundation for all other learning.

“ “Everyone has their own strengths, and they set off.”

High school students have different reading difficulties. For others, vocabulary is scarce or reading is not technical. It is difficult for others to perceive ordinary text in both non-fiction and non-fiction, when the text cannot be read in the same way as it is often seen online.

Nissinen says that the challenges of reading have become more difficult, but at the same time the extremes of reading have become more distant.

“Some read a lot and enjoy, the weakest not at all. Of course, everyone has their own strengths, and they set off. ”

Principal Jutta-Riina Karhusen according to it is a matter of equality. For example, the ability to comprehend a scientific text may be needed later in postgraduate studies. Not everyone needs to head to college, but that option should not be taken away from anyone too young.

Karhunen thinks that fiction and the developing ability to throw oneself into stories help to learn emotional skills, for example. However, not everyone needs to be interested in fiction.

Ninth-graders are currently going through taxation in social studies.

Encouraging reading should not be a mere task and a coercion.

“An adult can also be a model for reading. Let’s read aloud, discuss, not just perform, ”says Nissinen.

Itäkeskus has joint reading days for the whole school. Then everyone reads texts that interest them, both students and teachers.

Worry the oxidation of literacy emerged again at the turn of the year as a writer and teacher Silvia Hosseini wrote in his essay that the decline in literacy hits the poor in particular.

The actions of the City of Helsinki seem to be the answer to this, but in reality they have been prepared for a long time. For example, in the strategy that guides political decision-making, literacy is clearly emphasized: Helsinki declares itself to be the capital of literacy in the future.

Literacy teachers will be hired for this year with project funding. Of the half a million euros, the city pays one-fifth and the rest comes from the state. In addition to teachers’ salaries, some money is spent on teaching materials.

Separate reading professionals have been chosen, partly because of the funding method, but it is also about what the project aims to achieve.

“The common task of literacy teachers is to spread the importance of literacy across all subjects. That this would not be a momentary patch but would bring about change, ”explains the pedagogical expert Antti Aaltonen education and training sector.

High schools literacy teachers are just a small slice of the city’s plans to promote literacy.

For example, 80 kindergartens and schools are already underway Lukuinto – Läsiver project, where staff have received additional training in reading pedagogy. In addition, special evening story shelves have been set up for kindergarteners and the youngest pupils in schools, which can be borrowed to read at home.

Regular school library visits and tips from readers from library professionals will also be re-added as soon as the corona situation allows.