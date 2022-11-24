School health survey | Some of the students said that the teachers repeatedly bullied them

Last year’s survey asked for the first time whether any of the teachers or other adults at the school had bullied a student at school during the school year.

Basic education Six percent of 8th and 9th graders had experienced at least weekly bullying by a teacher or another adult at school, according to the School Health Survey of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL).

Respondents of other ages also said that they had been bullied by adults.

The school health survey is carried out every two years. More than 91,500 children and young people responded to the 2021 survey. The respondents this time were 4th and 5th graders, 8th and 9th graders and 1st and 2nd year high school students.

Last year’s survey asked for the first time whether any of the teachers or other adults at the school had bullied a student at school during the school year. In the survey, bullying meant repeatedly causing bad feelings with words or actions. Interference with a student’s disruptive behavior or neglect of tasks was not considered bullying.

Bullying had experienced seven percent of boys and four percent of girls. The experiences of being bullied were most common among students placed outside the home, with foreign backgrounds, and belonging to sexual and gender minorities.

“In schools, it’s good to discuss what kind of unintentional adult behavior can scare a student or feel like bullying”, THL’s development manager Jenni Helenius says in the announcement.

Loneliness feeling throughout the year 2021, according to the survey, 16 percent of the 8th and 9th grade students. The feeling of loneliness has increased especially among girls, of whom 13 percent felt lonely in 2017, but in 2021 the proportion had risen to 22 percent. For boys, the corresponding figures were six and nine percent.

The percentage of those who felt lonely was the highest among young people belonging to sexual and gender minorities. About one in four of those placed outside the home and one in five of those with a foreign background had felt lonely.

According to the survey, during the Corona period, the experience of belonging to the school and class community has decreased. In the spring of 2021, less than half of the 8th and 9th grade students felt themselves to be an important part of the school community, while four years earlier there were more than half of them.

According to the survey, slightly more than half of the students in the 8th and 9th grade of basic education like going to school. Boys had a higher share than girls.