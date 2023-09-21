School health survey | Everyday breakfasts and school lunches are missed more and more often

According to THL’s survey, more and more people miss everyday breakfasts and school lunches. School meals are not just a matter of taste: “A young person may be very nervous about eating if they don’t have friends.”

Health and welfare institution (THL) School health survey tells worrying information about children’s and young people’s eating habits: it is increasingly common to skip breakfast and school lunches on weekdays.

“Healthy nutrition and a regular meal rhythm promote coping and well-being at school,” reminds THL’s school health survey development manager Jenni Helenius In an interview with STT.

According to THL’s statistical report, in the spring 2023 school health survey, for example, more than a third of young people said that they do not eat school lunch every day. During the school week, a large number of young people ate breakfast less frequently than on five days.

According to the report, 68–70 percent of the children reported that they eat the main course with the school lunch on all school days. In 2017, the corresponding share was 76–80 percent. Just under a third of the children answered in the spring that they don’t eat breakfast every weekday morning.

In the school health survey, children are students in the 4th and 5th grade of basic education and young people in the 8th and 9th grade, students in the 1st and 2nd year of upper secondary school and students under the age of 21 in the 1st and 2nd year of a vocational school.

Expiring the year’s results are based on the answers of a total of more than 260,000 children and young people. When STT asked the Board of Education’s education council From Marjaana Mannis views on school meal survey results, he said he was saddened by the development.

“I am especially concerned that the phenomenon is moving to younger and younger age groups. It’s worth going to see why this is happening and what it means for coping,” says Manninen.

Nearly every Finn has an opinion about school meals, but according to Manninen, the discussion about school meals often boils down to matters of taste.

“A lot of attention has been paid to the quality and taste of the food in the development work. Macurats have been established, spice tables have been added and dishes have been developed to make the food taste better,” the teaching advisor lists.

“Today’s children are quite conscious consumers because they travel and eat outside the home a lot. They are listened to with a sensitive ear. As if as customers.”

Manny asks to taste the difference between the words “school food” and “school catering”. He encourages a broader look at the attractiveness of school meals.

“Arrival is not only affected by what food is available, but the whole situation – is there a queue, is there a feeling of urgency, is there crowding, what is the timing of the meals.”

In THL’s school health survey, 4th and 5th grade students were asked for their opinions about school lunch for the first time. Three out of four children were of the opinion that there is enough time allocated for eating school lunch, and 83 percent felt the serving time was appropriate. 85 percent of the respondents felt that there is enough school lunch available. Slightly more than half of the respondents thought the quality and taste were good.

of Helenius according to adults, it is important to also take into account the individual reasons why, for example, a young person avoids the school canteen.

“A young person may be very nervous about eating if they don’t have friends to sit next to.”

The canteen can be too much for someone who is hypersensitive to noise, bullied at school or, not to mention, suffering from an eating disorder.

“According to the school health survey, up to 36.6 percent of 8th and 9th grade girls are at risk of an eating disorder. In 2021, the corresponding figure was 32.4 percent,” says Helenius.

He reminds that in addition to nutrition, coping at school is supported by other daily routines, such as exercise and sleep, as well as the experience that you are not bullied at school and that you feel safe anyway.