“ U a sordid story “, according to investigators. It is 7:30 p.m. Monday evening when a woman arrives at the Argenteuil police station (Val-d’Oise). She explains to the police that her son and his girlfriend, both aged 15, have just hit a teenage girl, who then fell into the Seine. The altercation took place under the viaduct of the A15 motorway, near railroad tracks, where there are no homes. The river police then went to the scene and found the body of Alisha, 14 years old. There are “Traces of blows to the head and face”, explains the prosecution. The young couple will finally be arrested at 2 am, at a friend’s home. He was immediately taken into police custody.

Since Monday, misunderstanding has dominated. Why such excess violence? Social networks, school bullying, romantic breakup… There is a bit of all of that in this business. The three teenagers were educated in the third grade preparing for vocational training, at the Cognacq-Jay high school, a private establishment in the city center. Alisha was out with the young man who killed her. After the breakup, she began to be harassed by her ex and her new girlfriend. According to several testimonies, intimate photos of the victim, in particular “In underwear”, would have circulated on a social network very popular with young people. She would have had her account hacked. The teenager in police custody also allegedly called her “Bitch”. Recently, a fight had broken out between the two young girls, in the school grounds. Questioned by BFMTV, the victim’s mother confirms the state of fear in which her daughter had been living for several days: “She said to me: ‘Mom, I have big problems, I was threatened with death by this boy and this girl. ” “

The management of the establishment, aware of the tensions, had opened a disciplinary procedure in early February. The two young suspects “had been banned from entering the establishment», Explained the school yesterday. A disciplinary council was to be held Tuesday evening, the day after Alisha’s drowning.

However, there are still several gray areas, including the circumstances of the meeting on the banks of the Seine, Monday evening. Was it premeditated or did the fight escalate? The rectorate of Versailles has announced that it is setting up a listening cell for students. A white march should be organized this weekend, in memory of Alisha.