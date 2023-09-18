Conduct will be crucial to a student’s promotion. And respect for behavioral norms also returns to middle school. In practice, those who only have enough will automatically have a debt to recover. Not only that: the tightening decided by the government also applies to suspension: anyone who is removed from school for more than two days will have to participate in voluntary activities. Prime Minister Meloni said she was satisfied with the decision: «With the reform of the conduct grade and suspension we are bringing back the culture of respect in schools and strengthening the authority of teachers».

What changes

Conduct: as mentioned, the conduct grade will have more importance in the overall evaluation of a student, it will be reinstated in middle school and will affect the credits for admission to the high school diploma. The award of 5and therefore the consequent failure, may also occur in the event of behavior that constitutes serious and repeated violations of the Institute regulations. The assignment of 6 for the conduct it will instead generate a real scholastic debt in high school, in the field of civic education, which will have to be recovered in September with a check on constitutional values ​​and citizenship values. Alone who will get 9 or 10 in conduct will be entitled to the maximum of credits that are averaged in the final mark for the Maturity.

Suspension: up to 2 days will not involve leaving school but on the contrary lessons in class, i.e. more commitment and more study. However, if the suspension exceeds 2 days, the student will have to carry out solidarity citizenship activities at affiliated facilities, an activity that can continue if the class council decides.

Technical institutes: from next year, i.e. the 2024/2025 school year, there will be a large-scale experimentation of the 4+2 model, four-year courses plus two further years in the Its Academy (it may involve up to a maximum of 30% of technical institutes and professionals in the area). A so-called “on-the-job” methodology will be used, with a massive use of practical training. A new aspect is the concept of “technological-professional campus”: it will involve technical and professional institutes in a single and integrated path. This involves the entry of teachers and experts from the world of work, contributing to a more varied and applied teaching offering.

«I also thank the Minister for Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, for having brought two particularly urgent and heartfelt reforms to the CDM. The reform of technical-vocational education is of particular importance. This is a reform that makes the technical and professional education chain competitive, transforming it into a first-class training course and connecting it with the world of work and business. We thus offer important job opportunities to our young people and make our production system more competitive”, commented Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who also spoke about restoring the teachers’ authority. «This is also a long-awaited turning point for Italian society», she added.

And on the day of the school crackdown on the values ​​of respect and behavior, the Anpi asks the government to renew the collaboration protocol with Anpi, an agreement that brings the values ​​expressed in the Republican Constitution and the ideals of democracy, freedom, solidarity and cultural pluralism born with the Resistance into schools every year. The agreement has not (yet) been renewed and this is creating a political clash. «We strongly support the Anpi’s appeal for Minister Valditara to renew the expiring collaboration protocol to carry out programmatic activities in schools and for schools aimed at disseminating the values ​​expressed in the Republican Constitution and the ideals born with the Resistance. This protocol has been renewed for 10 years. It would be inexplicable if Minister Valditara suspended him. We are not divided on the origins of our democracy and the values ​​of the Constitution”, said Irene Manzi, national school manager of the Democratic Party.

«Minister Valditara is allergic to the values ​​of our Constitution. Spreading to the younger generations the principles of freedom, justice and social cohesion, which are at the root of our Constitution, is the key to not repeating the mistakes of the past. It is very serious that the agreement between the Anpi and the Ministry of Education and Merit for the dissemination of the values ​​of the Resistance in schools has not yet been renewed”, added the senator of the Green and Left Alliance, Tino Magni.