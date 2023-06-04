School graduates | The youth gathered to celebrate despite the drizzle – The pictures show how the evening started in Tampere

Rosendahl beach in Tampere is a traditional party place for those who have finished school.

Ten bus is full to the brim at 6:30 in the evening. A bus driving through Pyyniki brings a lot of eager young people to Rosendahl’s beach.

It has become a tradition for young people from Tampere to celebrate the end of school at Rosendahl beach and the surrounding area in Pyynik. In previous summers, thousands of young people have gathered there.

Even in the early evening, the crowd is mostly gathered around their speakers. You can see both small rustling and friends hugging, big slurps from bottles and electric scooters whizzing by.

The sky is boringly gray. During the evening it drizzles. Those dressed too lightly will undoubtedly catch a cold today.

The Finnish summer does not show mercy.

Evangelist Jukka Putkonen The Free Church of Tampere says that it has already been spreading the word of God to young people celebrating in Rosendahl for fifteen years.

Is the church tent really suitable for teenagers who are at their worst age of sarcasm and maybe drunk? In Putkonen’s opinion, absolutely. After all, these young people are just in the searching phase of their lives.

“I don’t remember anything bad ever happening in this tent. Next to that, you can get free coffee, sausage and flatbread from us. In addition, we play ribald songs, which are fresh in the memory of many here,” he says.

See also Brazil | Former president Bolsonaro hospitalized Tommi Yli-Kivistö (left), Eetu Huhtala and evangelist Jukka Putkonen talked at the kiosk of the Tampere Free Church Congregation.

On the lawn the sitting group has creative dreams. Ilo Salmela has just graduated from elementary school and has applied to Tampere Mediapolis to study audiovisual communication. I am interested in television work.

Noel Hietanen on the other hand, studies to be a jeweller, as proof of which we can see the silver ring he made.

Hietanen says that he previously hosted the school’s spring party in his flashy black eye makeup.

“I like to present myself through style,” he says.

Finland the Red Cross (SPR) is there on duty together with the police, rescue services and social workers. In total, there are around 70 professionals and volunteers in the Rosendahl area.

Executive director of SPR’s Tampere branch Marjo Majlund has followed the youth graduation party for four years now. It has been calm by seven in the evening.

Tampere SPR’s Marjo Majlund estimates that the cold weather will affect the progress of Saturday evening.

See also Investments | The American Plug Power makes a billion dollar hydrogen investment in Finland Early in the evening, the beds in the SPR tent were still empty.

“The weather has an effect, there are not as many people as in hotter years,” he says, but notes that the number of customers at SPR usually rises around eight.

According to Majlund, there are “several dozens” of smaller cases, for example nirham or drunken states that need recovery, but less serious situations. Last year, SPR did not have to call a single ambulance.

Wait and see how is the evening going. It has the plan of many present in all its complexity.

I saw that too Laura Kivistö, Einari Pirttilä and Nuutti in Salosewho say they are still waiting for their friends to arrive.

Pirttilä says that he studied the automotive industry for two years, but a serious car accident in the New Year 2021 put an end to it.

“I was in a coma for eight days, and it took a year to recover,” says Pirttilä.

Coming to Rosendahl is a strong tradition for this group as well.

“Every year we have come here to monitor the mood,” says Pirttilä.

Laura Kivistö (left), Einari Pirttilä and Nuutti Salonen were waiting for their friends on the lawn.

See also Japan services PMI drops to 49.5 in August, says S&P Global The young people stood at Rosendahl in groups of different sizes, where music often played from the speakers.

The clock approaching eight, the number of people in the Rosendahl area has increased. Maybe not the masses of hot summers, but a constant stream of young people pours into the park and the beach.

As we eat the pancakes (whipped cream and strawberry jam) of the Free Church of Tampere with the cameraman, the scene around us is jagged but lovable.

It’s not easy being young, never has been. Fortunately, even the majority seem to be having fun today.

Lettu is good. The dough is said to last until midnight, which sounds incredible. Everything is possible if you believe.

As we leave, the clouds look dark and heavy. At Pyynik, the party is just getting started.

Lana Sale (left), Jesse Marjomäki, Valtteri Kuisma and Jussi Peuhkurinen at Pyynik in Tampere. Sale said that he is studying to become an aircraft mechanic because it is interesting and you can make good money at work.