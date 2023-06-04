School graduates | The police cleared the parks, in Kuopio young people were taken to the tube

According to several police departments, it would have been good for parents to get to know the young people’s party on the spot. The police told, for example, about the fireworks that were shot into the crowd.

Schools After a rather peaceful start, the celebration of the closing night took new, more violent turns in many places, several police departments say. In various parts of Finland, the police cleared, for example, park areas, after which, according to the police, things calmed down.

For example Helsinki the police said that after eleven in the evening they would empty Kaivopuisto to maintain public order and safety. According to the police, there were thousands of young people and a restless atmosphere.

“Fireworks have been set off in the park, some of which have flown into the crowd. In addition, bottles have been thrown at other people in the park,” wrote the police on Twitter.

Western Uusimaa the police said of several young people in a “legless” condition. According to the police, it would have been good for the parents to visit the young people’s party on the spot.

Earlier in the evening, the Länsi-Uusimaa police said that the evening was mainly peaceful for young people in their area. After 10 p.m., however, according to different observations, the state of intoxication of young people, disturbances and disturbances were grown up. In Espoo, one adult who passed alcohol to young people was caught by the police.

“The most unpleasant observations of the evening: fireworks were used in several places among people, a young man was stabbed in the buttock with a knife in Lohjan’s Liessaare,” wrote the Länsi-Uusimaa police on Twitter Sunday morning.

Eastern Uusimaa the police actively updated the evening’s news on Twitter. Its by Before midnight, there were approximately 500 young people at Rantapuisto in Järvenpää, and the crowd was said to be accelerating. In Vantaa, on the other hand, there was at least one gathering of about three hundred young people, and in Kerava a couple of hundred. In addition, the East Uusimaa police toldthat a young person had been abused in Loviisa.

According to the Itä-Uusimaa police, there are two hundred rather intoxicated young people at the Kokonniemi land-based swimming pool in Porvoo.

“One young person jumped on the hood of a police car, instigated by others. “Several young people were sent home with their parents,” wrote the police on Twitter.

The police in Eastern Uusimaa also cleared the parks of young people celebrating in Vantaa and Järvenpää.

Southwest Finland police told at eight in the evening, that Turku has generally been calm, and only a few people have had to be taken to the youth survival station. In Naantali, the police have had what he said including pleasant encounters with dozens of young people. However, when the police arrived, some young people suddenly felt the need to go for a run, the Southwestern Finland police said.

In Pori, the police said they found a real-looking plastic bullet gun in the backpack of a 14-year-old youth, and the police also investigated clashes between youths in Kirjurinluodo.

According to the police, the bad weather in Turku and Oulu restrained the partying desires of young people.

Eastern Finland the police department instead toldthat already in the morning it had a lot of distraction tasks related to the end of school, such as fireworks and traveling on the roof of a car.

in Kuopio The partying in Väinölänniemi kept the police busy throughout the evening. The police said that they delivered about 20 young people home, to placement places, to the doctor, to the SPR survival station and to the tube. Police told a little after midnight, that they started emptying Väinölänniemi.

“The police and first aid woke up and recovered the most tired. Even here, the most serious crimes were avoided,” wrote the police on Twitter after midnight.

in Joensuu the police said a little after eleven in the evening that they started to clear Kirkonmäki.

“At the moment, it seems calmer and no serious crimes have come to the attention of the police. There was enough to do, but summer only comes once a year,” wrote the police on Twitter.