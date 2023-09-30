TikTok accounts are popping up throughout the Netherlands with the latest gossip at secondary schools. One school board after another intervenes, concerns are expressed, but what can really be done with this latest form of bullying, in which teachers and students are embarrassed? Patricia Bolwerk from Stop Bullying Now explains what is happening and what needs to be done. “What starts online continues at school.”

#School #gossip #TikTok #tackled #Lives #destroyed