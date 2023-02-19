DThis week we got a message. Not that the EU Parliament also voted for a ban on internal combustion engines in new passenger cars from 2035. That was to be expected, and the ladies and gentlemen of the people’s representatives will certainly still be in office in ten years’ time and face up to their responsibilities, just as the average citizen does with decisions of far-reaching consequences. Politicians can be relied on in this regard, just look at Berlin, where the governing mayor immediately understood what to do if you came second in the election, ten percentage points behind. That’s right, quote Franziska Giffey: “An alliance led by the SPD is our top priority.”

* * *

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

Nor is it the message in one of those modern chats with a telecom provider, in which a human or bot announces that a pin will be sent via SMS to activate the new SIM card. And when he was told that the SMS didn’t come through, possibly because reception was difficult without a sim, he stated that it wasn’t the fault of the phone, rather there was a problem in the reception area. Which could last another week. The nerve cells did not implode because a) on the same morning, the mobile phone and laptop were out of order for four hours after a security update, which initially aroused us slightly after the note in the authenticator that we had attempted to register in Kharkiv, but was accepted and b) a really real employee on the hotline of that telecom provider activated the SIM card within 30 seconds despite the network failure lasting another week.

We were startled by the news that a primary school in Lower Saxony had to introduce a four-day week due to a shortage of teachers. The message instigates outrage. There is no reason for that. You can’t practice work-life balance early enough. The question to be asked is what good education should be in excess. Otherwise someone might wonder whether a technical and economic basis is needed for the local economy. There has long been a master plan. Car industry? Let’s replace with glue courses. Housing? Prospers thanks to rental price controls and expropriation fantasies. Crafts and medium-sized businesses? Unleashed by building up bureaucracy. airports? Verdi takes care of that. Best of all: You can get such a country with a zero-day primary school. And the teacher shortage is already solved.