School food | The youth council proposed giving up meat in schools: The video shows the students' reactions

Armaan Singh and Tanvir Saini, students of Vantaa's Länsimäki school, hope that the food cultures of different countries could be reflected more strongly in the school food.

Vantaa The canteen of Länsimäki school is bustling on Tuesday. The primary school children's meals are over and the middle school children are about to start. 11-year-old Only Havas has managed to finish his fish soup.

Vantaa Youth Council has proposed that red meat should be banned in schools and kindergartens. It justifies the matter on climate, equality, health and cost reasons, among other things.

The idea of ​​giving up red meat arouses resistance in the canteen.

Havas is of the opinion that red meat should not be given up completely in schools. He states that school food is equally available to everyone and there are also, for example, vegetarian food days.

School lunch should be of better quality than the current one. Havas suggests that schoolchildren could vote to influence which dishes would be offered.

For Havas, it is important that school food tastes good and that it makes you hungry. A certain amount of school food ends up on Havasi's plate every day. Favorite food is meat soup.

Aino Havas points out that free school meals are not available all over the world, but that you have to bring snacks from home. He likes that school food is available.

13 year olds For Armaan Singh and For Tanvir Sain agreed that red meat would be removed from school menus, as long as, for example, chicken dishes were still available. However, they would like to keep red meat as part of the school meal.

“I think that [punaista] it's good to have meat, but it's also good to have vegan food,” says Singh.

Pork, on the other hand, could be removed from the menus immediately.

“Many from our school can't eat it, so we'd rather have something like chicken,” says Saini.

Boys according to the school, the food of different countries could be more strongly displayed in order to show respect for different food cultures. For example, it would be nice to have Japanese, Mexican and Indian food in schools, Saini thinks.

According to Singh and Sain, school food is generally good. It is important for them that the food is healthy and that they get enough energy for studying.

For Armaan Singh (left) and Tanvir Sain, it is important that the school food is varied and healthy. Among other things, meatballs, minced meat soup and pasta are good for boys.

from 15-year-olds Interior from Nurmi and From Peetu Salmi there will be a sharp reaction: There must be meat.

“I can't stand it if there are more vegans at school,” says one of the young people.

However, the Vantaa youth council's proposal is not about banning all meat. The subject still arouses strong feelings in Nurmi and Salmi.

According to Nurminen and Salminen, vegetarian food days should be abandoned. According to them, vegetarian dishes, such as veggie buns, can taste really good. Instead, the appearance of vegetarian food receives strong criticism.

In general, Nurminen and Salminen hope that the students will be able to have more of an influence on what is on offer. Also, more money should be spent on school meals.

They say that bad food can lead to students going to the store more to buy snacks. However, you should not run to the store during the school day.

Sisu Nurminen (left) and Peetu Salminen swear by the meat dish. Vegeruu's appearance sucks.

For Nurmin and for Salmi, the most important thing in school food is taste and meat.

In the canteen of Länsimäki school, there are spices on the table with which you can modify your own portion to your liking. The young people admit that they can't bring themselves to add more spices.

Youth council despite the initiative, it seems that schools are not giving up red meat. Deputy mayor of education and learning Katri Kalske stated In the case of HSthat red meat will not completely disappear from school meals in Vantaa, but he says that the principles of sustainable eating will come true.