The Food Agency has started to examine samples of school food, which caused nausea in almost all schools in Mikkeli.

On Wednesday at the Haukivuori unified school in Mikkeli, there were tortillas filled with veggie sauce and salad. Meals went as normal and some school children went to get more food. The tortillas sold out.

“About 15 minutes after the elementary school children ate, the students started complaining about not feeling well,” says the school’s principal Sanna Eromäki.

In several classes, students reported stomachaches, but a few children also vomited. However, the majority were able to continue the school day because the malaise subsided. Only less than ten had to go home from the school of 152 students in the middle of the day, Eronmäki says.

The school began to suspect tortilla chips as the source of the bad feeling, because even those who hadn’t put the sauce on their chips got symptoms. No one could tell that the slops tasted strange.

Haukivuori school has grades 1-9, but only the youngest got symptoms.

“The big schoolchildren take food from a different line than the little ones, who have it at a lower level. It could be the case that the reason for the nausea was only in the minors’ line-up,” Eromäki thinks.

Possibly Tortillas that make you feel bad have been served in other schools in Mikkeli in addition to Haukivuori. Elsewhere, older students and staff also developed symptoms.

Based on a survey conducted by Mikkeli’s health inspection, there were more than 400 students who had stomachaches because of Wednesday’s school food, says the director of Mikkeli’s health inspection Maria Tirkkonen. Reports of feeling unwell came from almost all 19 schools where food had been served.

By noon on Friday, more than 2,000 school children’s guardians, as well as school staff, had answered the survey.

In addition to stomach pain, more than 40 schoolchildren had vomited, more than 50 had diarrhea and more than 260 reported nausea. In more than two thirds, the symptoms started immediately or within an hour of eating.

Health Library according to the food poisoning caused by viruses and bacteria, it takes days to germinate. If the malaise is caused by a poison already in the food, the symptoms usually start faster, just hours after eating.

Some of the survey respondents describe the tortilla chips as tasting like soap. On the other hand, Wednesday’s food is also described as excellent and tasty.

At first information about possible food poisoning came from elementary schools, where forty students had also vomited, says Tirkkonen. Based on the survey, it seems that primary school children had the most severe symptoms, but a more detailed analysis is still in progress.

The good news, according to Tirkkonen, is that very few people have had serious symptoms, and no one has had to be hospitalized.

“The symptoms would seem to pass quickly and for the most part mild,” says Tirkkonen.

The principals of the two schools that HS called were not aware that their students had developed symptoms from Wednesday’s tortillas.

According to Tirkkonen, the survey has been an important tool in clarifying the situation, because, for example, principals are not always informed about students’ mild symptoms.

Mikkelin the health inspectors went through the central kitchen that prepares food for the schools and found nothing objectionable there. Samples of Wednesday’s food, including tortillas, were sent to the Food Agency for testing.

The results are expected by the beginning of next week.

The tortillas have come to the central kitchen of Mikkeli schools ready in large economy packages, which were only opened before eating. The EU was marked as the country of manufacture of the tortillas. The filling was prepared in the kitchen itself.