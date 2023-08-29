Almost 700 euros, 695 euros to be precise: according to Federconsumatori estimates, this is the average outlay that families who have a child who will start a high school this year will only provide him with textbooks. In fact, the calculation includes the standard cost of the volumes requested by the schools, plus four dictionaries. If, then, we add the rest of the school kit – which includes a backpack, pencil case, various consumables – we can easily reach 1,300 euros. It won’t be much better for those who start middle school. The average cost estimate for the first classes, in this case, is 488 euros (always only for books and dictionaries). Which becomes 1,095 euros if we include the entire school kit. But why has the cost of book endowment reached historic highs and how to defend yourself? The specialized portal Skuola.net makes the point.

As always, the battle of figures is fought above all on the volumes of materials. In particular this year, with the increases in production costs, linked in particular to the conflict in Ukraine, which have increased the final bill: compared to last year, for high schools we are talking about +2%, for middle schools even by +10%. On the other hand, if we want to give an overall look, for the 2023/2024 school year each student will “cost” on average – just for the books – a good 502 euros.

The Italian Publishers Association (AIE), for its part, returns to the sender the accusations of “wild” increases, arguing that the publishers have managed to keep the physiological increases below inflation levels.