Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Split

The police cleared a school complex in Gelsenkirchen after an anonymous threat. (symbol image) © Lino Mirgeler/dpa

In Gelsenkirchen, the comprehensive school Erle is cleared. There is said to have been an anonymous threat of a killing spree, which the police have received.

Munich – The comprehensive school Erle in Gelsenkirchen is currently being cleared after there was a threat via social media this morning, reports the Picture-Newspaper. “We have received an indication that there could be a threat of an amok act at the school,” a police spokesman said when asked by calf.

The information is currently being followed up, the colleagues are on site and are exploring the situation, it is said. The safety of students and teachers is our top priority. Now follow this advice. It will be determined whether it is actually an amok threat.

Threat of rampage in Gelsenkirchen – comprehensive school and elementary school are cleared

The police announced around 1 p.m.: “Since Wednesday morning, May 3, 2023, the police have been on duty in the area of ​​Mühlbachstraße and Coesfelder Straße due to an anonymous threat. The police searched the school there and are already starting to clear it out. The children can be picked up by the parents on Oststraße near Südstraße,” says a statement.

A little later, the police announced that the elementary school in this area would also be cleared. As reported by wa.de, there is no further information on this so far.

Only in January was there an amok alarm in a school in Gelsenkirchen, during which a large-scale police operation cleared and searched the school. (kiba)