Vice Mayor Rakova said that enrollment in the first grades of schools was simplified in Moscow

Since April 1, Muscovites have the opportunity to enroll a child in first grade through the official website of the mayor and the government mos.ru without having to personally hand over some of the documents. Before the innovations, some of the uploaded documents were checked according to the interdepartmental document flow, and some had to be carried in paper form to schools. Now parents can independently attach scanned copies of all necessary documents to an electronic application, said Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development.

“The transfer of the application for enrollment to school in electronic format will allow parents not only to reduce the time for receiving the service that they can spend with their children, but also to apply at any time of the day from anywhere in Russia in a couple of clicks, having only a full portal account mos.ru,” the vice-mayor noted.

In addition, Rakova said that the procedure for enrolling in other classes in the capital’s schools has been simplified according to the same scheme. “Digitalization of this stage of entering a school excludes personal visits of parents to an educational organization, as well as signing up to five documents on paper. Verification of documents will be carried out through interdepartmental interaction in electronic form,” she explained.

Rakova clarified that before the innovations, it was necessary to bring documents to the school that could not be confirmed by the interdepartmental document flow. From April 1, to fill out an electronic application, you need scanned copies of an identity document, a copy of the child’s birth certificate, a document confirming the child’s registration in Moscow, a document confirming the benefit, and for guardians – a document confirming the establishment of guardianship or guardianship.

In addition, through mos.ru, parents will be able, if they wish, to consent to the photo and video filming of their child and the further use of materials on the website and social networks of the school, as well as to provide psychological and pedagogical support to the student.

How to apply?

To enroll a child in first grade, select the Education section in the service catalog on mos.ru, go to the School section, and click “First Class Enrollment”. After filling out the electronic application form, you need to click “Submit”.

The application can now include information about sisters and brothers already enrolled in the selected school. Up to three schools can be specified in the application, one of which must be in the zone of territorial attachment.

As a result of processing the application, a notification will be sent to the personal account about the provision of a place for the child to study, and a button will become available to parents to fill out an application for enrollment and attach scanned copies of the necessary documents.

First of all, children registered in the districts attached to the school are enrolled, and then – if there are free places – children from other districts. Children of military and police officers, as well as those who already have sisters and brothers at the chosen school, have an advantage in enrollment.

Registration of electronic applications for admission to the first grades of Moscow schools begins on April 1 and ends on September 5.

In addition, via mos.ru you can send statement about transferring the child to another school or class. Conducted modernization The service has made a number of additional features available upon receipt, including confirmation or withdrawal of an application, as well as a more convenient design and search system for selecting educational institutions.

The press service of the Social Development Complex emphasized that a record number of first-graders were enrolled in Moscow schools in the current academic year – more than 119 thousand. 95 percent of parents of first-graders chose a school in their area of ​​residence, which is considered a sign of confidence in the quality of the city’s education system.