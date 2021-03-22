The Emirates Foundation for School Education is surveying the opinions of students’ families about choosing the type of education for their children during the third semester of the current school year, to restrict students wishing to return to school and those wishing to study at home with the smart learning feature, with the aim of counting students and distributing them according to the results of the survey between the two education Realistic and remote », and the Foundation set a deadline for counting the choices of students’ families tomorrow.

The spring vacation for students is scheduled to start on Friday, March 26, and will continue until April 15, according to the school calendar announced by the Ministry of Education at the end of the last academic year, while the spring vacation for teachers begins on the fourth of April for a period of 11 days, which ends On the 15th of the same month, and the third semester starts on the 18th of the same month.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

