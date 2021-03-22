The Emirates Foundation for School Education is surveying the opinions of students’ families about choosing the type of education for their children during the third semester of the current school year, in order to restrict students who want to return to schools, and those wishing to study at home, especially smart learning, with the aim of counting students and distributing them according to the results of the survey between the two “realistic and After “, the Foundation set the last date for counting the choices of students’ families on March 24th.

The spring vacation for students is scheduled to begin on Friday, March 26, and will continue until April 15, according to the school calendar announced by the Ministry of Education at the end of the last academic year.

The spring vacation for teachers begins on the fourth of next April for a period of 11 days, ending on the 15th of the same month, and the third semester starts on the 18th of the same month.

The calendar indicated that the spring vacation for all public and private schools that follow the curriculum of the Ministry of Education, as for the rest of the private schools that apply a foreign curriculum, the leave is either for a period of three continuous weeks, according to each emirate, or two continuous weeks and a third week distributed throughout the year.

The Foundation attached a link to the opinion poll with a circular, which it issued recently and distributed to schools, asking school and kindergarten directors to list the opinions of parents of Emirati school students about choosing the type of education for different levels of education, as well as a link to a video clip explaining to school administrations how to obtain their data. Pointing out that the survey results will be collected for the school according to the approved form.

The survey focused on detailed monitoring of the basic data for each student, the academic stage, grade, school name, educational path, and emirate. The survey asked parents about the type of education that the student wants, “real school or remote education”, and whether the learner wants to use the school bus with Take into account to determine if the vaccine was taken in the family or not





