The Emirates Foundation for School Education directed the administrations of public schools and “Tolerance” to complete monitoring the grades of the formative assessment for the third semester on time, by the end of the working day tomorrow, Monday, and to complete the missing grades in the first and second semesters. The students submitted until last Thursday, what Concerning the assessments at the end of the third semester for the subjects of Group B of projects and “PSA”, so that the projects are classified, the total marks are calculated, and the final grade is raised on the “Al-Manhal” system, this week. The fields in the Al-Manhal system for entering grades, asking school administrations to confirm several things, firstly, if the student has a grade at the end of the semester only and does not have grades in the details, this is because of transfer or registration at the beginning of the next semester, so there is no need to monitor grades during the evaluation period and the exam period The end of the semester. And secondly, if the decrease in the degree of the English language is only, this is due to changing the student’s level or transferring him from one division to another or from one school to another, and the Manhal system team was directed to For this matter, it is supposed to be completed on today (Sunday), so there is no need to take any action by the school except to transfer the discovered cases to technical support.

Thirdly, the grades boxes are supposed to be activated, while reminding schools that evaluation grades are within the authority of teachers. After approving them, they activate the authority to monitor exam grades, which are considered the prerogative of the school administration “the principal and assistant principal.”



