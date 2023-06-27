The Emirates Foundation for School Education announced the results of the twelfth grade students in public and private schools applying the ministerial curriculum for the academic year 2022-2023, and their number reached 28 thousand and 618 students in the general, advanced, elite and applied tracks.

The 295 students in the elite track achieved a success rate of 97.97%, and the 5,795 students in the advanced track in public schools achieved a success rate of 94.46%.

20 thousand and 95 male and female students took the general secondary exam in public schools, while the general success rate for all educational tracks was about 87.82%.

Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, said, “The distinguished results this year are a reflection of the qualitative development witnessed by the government education sector, thanks to the continuous support of the leadership, and its vigorous follow-up to implement the strategic goals of this vital sector.” And its constant keenness to provide all the capabilities that qualify UAE students to reach the highest scientific levels.

Al-Amiri appreciated the efforts made by the cadres in the educational field throughout the academic year, and during the exams, in which more than 750 educational, technical and administrative cadres participated. She also congratulated the parents, stressing that the role of the family is a pivotal supporter and a major supporter in achieving children success and excellence, and ensuring that the educational system achieves its goals.

And she emphasized “the integration and interdependence of the outputs of the general education stage with the higher education stage, during which students are qualified scientifically before joining the university stage, which will determine their future career paths,” stressing the need for each student to accurately define his goals in the new educational stage, in a manner commensurate with his professional aspirations. She added, “This requires parents to share their experiences with their children to conduct in-depth readings of the future labor market and its requirements.”

The success rate was 85.28% in the general track, which includes 13,278 male and female students, while the success rate reached 77.17% in the applied track, which includes 727 male and female students.

As for the students of private schools applying the curriculum of the Ministry of Education, and their number is 8523 male and female students, the success rate in the general track was 79.89%, and the advanced track was 91.96%.

In addition, the Director General of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Engineer Muhammad Al-Qasim, said that the distinguished results reflect the efforts made in the educational field, in order to improve the quality of education and improve its outputs, stressing the continuation of these efforts, in a way that supports the country’s global competitiveness in the education sector.

He stressed that «success is the result of solidarity and integration between the various members of the educational community, teachers, administrators, students and parents, as they were the best help for the institution in achieving our development goals for this year, which are in line with the vision of the wise leadership and the goals of the state to advance the government sector system».