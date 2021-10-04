The Emirates Foundation for School Education announced the policy of student assessment and examination controls for the current academic year, in line with its directions to work on developing students’ academic and cognitive levels in accordance with the best practices and methodologies used in this field at the global level. Kindergarten, and the first and second cycles, all the way to the third cycle.

The evaluation policy currently available on the institution’s website was based on several important axes to make it more effective and relevant to the reality of the educational process in the field, with the aim of making it able to provide an accurate picture of students’ academic and cognitive progress, and to reveal the academic development priorities for students according to the evaluation policy to move forward in the advancement The quality of the national educational director and his support with all the possibilities of his leadership.

The pillars of the evaluation policy are summarized in the feedback from its application on the ground, in addition to the school calendar for the current academic year, and the distribution of school days and semester vacations according to the decision of the Council of Ministers, as well as the study plan guide in public schools. The Foundation stated that the Department of Evaluation and Measurement of Students’ Performance has been established and included in the institution’s structure to formulate frameworks, standards, standards, tools and systems related to evaluating students’ performance in schools, in line with the evaluation policies approved by the Ministry and in line with national and international tests and contributes to raising global competitive indicators for students. It is concerned with developing plans for continuous improvement of the quality of assessment and examinations and supervising their implementation to ensure enhancing students’ skills and preparing them to make progress in examinations. The evaluation policy document identified three types of exams, which are diagnostic, formative and summative, and their evaluations and weights differed in the student’s overall total in order to achieve the required balance, and to achieve the principle of investing in opportunities for the benefit of the student and his level of achievement within carefully developed criteria that seek to accurately measure students’ levels. She explained that all semester exams will be carried out in attendance in schools, in line with the protocol for operating educational facilities issued by the competent authorities.

Develop students’ levels

The evaluation policy document targets all administrative and educational bodies, including students’ parents, with the aim of explaining the evaluation policy to them as a strategic partner in the educational process, with the aim of ensuring that the policy’s objectives are clearly communicated to them, in a manner that puts them in the form of the institution’s plans to develop students’ levels and improve their academic achievement in accordance with The best international standards.

Coordination will be made with administrative and teaching cadres in various public schools in order to carry out the task of communicating with students’ parents, and to present the evaluation policy to them within effective communication formats that make the school an important point of communication and coordination with all members of society in order to serve the objectives of the educational process.





