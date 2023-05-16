L’learning it is an essential part of young people’s growth and development, but it can sometimes be difficult for students to understand complex concepts, especially those related to STEM subjects, i.e. physics, chemistry, biology and medicine. In this context, Anatomage offers innovative solutions for student education through its state-of-the-art virtualization technology. “In schools – explains the company in a note – the use of virtualisation systems can have a significant impact on the educational future of young people. Through the funds of the Pnrr (National Recovery and Resilience Plan), schools can in fact invest in advanced technologies, such as those offered by Anatomage, improving the quality of education and helping to train the next generation of highly skilled technicians and professionals”.

“Anatomage products allow students to learn more effectively thanks to their ability to reproduce complex scientific experiments, impossible or very expensive to reproduce in a school laboratory. Furthermore, they allow the human body to be explored in an extremely precise, detailed and three-dimensional way using real data. This allows students to better understand the concepts covered in class, as well as the anatomical structures and functions of the human body, improving their knowledge and skills.”

“Secondly – continues the company – thanks to their sophisticated software, Anatomage products give teachers the opportunity to develop interactive and engaging lessons, arousing students’ interest in learning and practicing. This training ecosystem, unlike common digital education tools such as videos, web pages and online exercises, allows integration with the normal curriculum of a high school, paving the way for the use of innovative technologies only when and where it makes sense apply them”.

“Schools and institutions seeking to invest in advanced medical and scientific training – concludes Anatomage – have revolutionary tools whose adoption can bring about a marked improvement in the quality of education, helping professors in the difficult task of involving, training and educating and equipping students with fundamental skills through virtual exercises, experiments and medical procedures, providing them with a solid foundation for their academic and professional future”.