School, he was peddling hashish to his students. Got the teacher

In a high school from Latina the rumor spread that it was going around drug among students, but no one could imagine that he was dealing in the institute a teacher. The teacher – reads the Messenger – gave hashish to several pupils in his class, one second top, and a student of hers got sick after hiring her. The illness of the 16-year-old, acted as a detonator and brought to light a case of drug dealing between teacher and pupils. The prosecutor and the mobile team are investigating this Latina, following complaint made by a colleague, having become aware of the incident.

The meeting, between pupils and teacher, – continues Il Messaggero – takes place at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. There professor, here the first singular aspect emerges, it almost summons the whole class at his home. At that time, the institutes were closed due to the pandemic. Yet the teacher does not give up on face-to-face teaching. Many consume it on the spot. Among them a girl. She immediately feels bad. It has gods violent dizziness. So much so that they have to help her. They put wet towels on their neck, nape and forehead. To intervene would have been the same teacher who had given her the shortly before drug.

