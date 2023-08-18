“Actually, I just need a holiday again,” says school director Elisabeth Rosema (38) of primary school Het Scala in Amersfoort. She means it jokingly, but the grain of truth is obvious. The teacher shortage had a major impact on her holiday: ,,I got a call at the campsite, the new teacher for group six didn’t come anyway. I won’t repeat the words that came out of my mouth at that moment.”
Iris van den Boom
Latest update:
8/18/23, 4:25 PM
