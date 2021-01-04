In the end, it will be primarily a question of attitude: if we wait for the perfect digital infrastructure, for the mature pedagogical concepts and the final clarification of all data protection aspects, then digitalization in schools will be in the new year and ten years from now not be successful.

Design thinking, agile work and cooperation in the education system must finally and quickly become a matter of course, and not only now, since questions about the opening of schools are dependent on the digital. In other words: digital teaching methods have to be tried out and improved over time – and for this, digitization really has to start now. If Corona teaches us something, it certainly does.

Example Berlin. The digital pact will provide Berlin schools with 257 million euros for digital set-up and equipment by 2024. And? A fraction has been accessed so far. Real hybrid teaching – part of the class works in school, the other from home via live stream – is still not technically possible. There is a lack of mobile devices for students and teachers, and there is a lack of modern fiber optic connections for schools.

Tens of thousands of devices are now being distributed, and most of the pupils are still dependent on private equipment. The need is enormous: including vocational schools and independent schools, there are around 450,000 pupils and 33,000 teachers in Berlin alone.

Overall, the digitization of schools is making slow progress nationwide. That means: Schools still need more support, over a long period of time, in terms of IT future planning.

Teachers and students need notebooks, schools need IT support – it costs money

As far as finances are concerned: That would be possible – as Telefonica board member Valentina Daiber insisted on the industry recently – if, for example, the frequency allocation were modernized. In the past 20 years, around 66 billion euros for rights of use have flowed to the state in frequency auctions. If the money had been spent on infrastructure, there would be no more “blank spots” today and every school would have a fiber optic connection.

So it would be better if telecommunications companies had to invest more of their budget directly in digital infrastructure; however, this would result in a move away from auctions towards alternative award formats. The state has to want that. It remains a challenge for generations: every teacher, every school child needs a notebook or tablet – and every school, of course, needs reasonable IT support. It costs.

The economy could do its part

In addition, the bureaucratic effort, funding guidelines and requirements for schools lead to institutionalized excessive demands. Accordingly, a reduction in bureaucracy is necessary for faster output processes. And closer cooperation between the countries. Instead of 16 different tendering and procurement processes, just one with common requirements – that’s it.

Not every federal state has to build its own technology landscape. An education cloud and a video conference service that is only hosted in Germany could best be operated and financed jointly by all countries.

One last thing: media and technology competence could, indeed should, be included as a compulsory school subject and also in teacher training. Why not using the economy?

Some companies are already involved with non-governmental organizations on the subject of imparting media skills. Teaching material was produced there, but not accessed or not used due to conflicting administrative requirements. But don’t be afraid of cooperation! Making Germany fit for and with digitization is a task for society as a whole. This is the attitude that matters. Because success must not only be seen in ten years.