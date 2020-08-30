Last year, the digital pact for schools was approved, for which five billion euros have been approved. Of this, only 0.03 percent has flowed so far. The FDP calls this interim result “disastrous” and accuses CDU Education Minister Anja Karliczek of “refusing to work”.

According to Minister of Education Anja Karliczek, the amount of funds raised for the digitization of schools will increase massively by the end of the year

ÜMore than a year after the start of the digital pact for schools, only 15.7 million euros of the five billion euros in federal funding for digital teaching have flowed out – only 0.0314 percent. That goes out the answer of the federal government to a question from the FDP in the Bundestag, which the German Press Agency has received. The editorial network Germany (RND) already reported on the numbers.

“This interim balance is disastrous,” said the deputy FDP parliamentary group leader Katja Suding, who had made the request. Federal Minister of Education Anja Karliczek (CDU) said the RND, the numbers have so far only rudimented the dynamism of the program. This has to do with the exceptional situation in the corona pandemic. According to Karliczek, planning processes had to be postponed in favor of immediate measures. The number will increase massively by the end of the year.

Project applications for a further 242 million euros have also been approved. Suding said that didn’t change the bad record. “The funds are also flowing so badly because many schools and school authorities still fail because of the bureaucratic hurdles of the digital pact.” The schools each have to develop plans for the didactic concept behind the use of funds. The fact that Karliczek does not purify the application “borders on refusal to work”.

Five billion for smartboards, school WiFi, online learning platforms and mobile devices

For weeks now, slightly different figures have been circulating about the funds. Citing a survey among the federal states, the “Rheinische Post” reported in July that 390 million euros had been approved.

The digital pact entered into force on May 17, 2019. Through the funding program, the federal government is making five billion euros available to schools for investments in digital boards (smartboards), school WiFi, online learning platforms and mobile devices. A total of 500 million more will be added from the federal states.

On Tuesday, the leaders of the Union and the SPD in the coalition committee agreed that the equipping of teachers with work laptops would be financed from the EU’s Corona development program. As part of a “digital education offensive”, around 500 million euros are to be invested in equipping teachers with digital devices.