Sberbank provided the opportunity to study on the School digital platform for students from 65 regions of Russia. The project is being implemented with the support of the heads of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Education of Russia and is aimed at improving the quality of education, introducing modern teaching methods and technologies and developing the country’s human resources.

To help teachers master the new tools, Sberbank provided training for 45,000 teachers and mentors who will use the platform during the summer holidays.

It is important to note that the School Digital Platform (SCD) does not replace face-to-face learning, but adds modern tools and new formats of teaching and interaction with students, enabling teachers to use interactive and authoring educational modules, automate routine operations, allowing more time to devote more time to interesting work – teaching children , – to get space for self-realization, as well as use a variety of services.

The platform promotes the development of 21st century skills in schoolchildren: the ability to set goals and achieve them, understand themselves and others, be creative and think critically, collaborate and work in a team, solve problems and tasks.

SHTSP fully complies with the Federal State Educational Standard (FSES) and contains services that provide personalized education, and modern advanced digital content in all subjects of the school curriculum from the 5th to the 9th grade.

“The education of our children is the foundation of a successful future for the entire country. Sberbank pays great attention to creating new opportunities for every child, his parents and teachers. We are confident that the School digital platform will be an assistant for teachers, make the learning process of children more interesting, increase their motivation, and contribute to the creation of a personalized trajectory of development. I wish everyone a successful start to the new academic year! ” – said German Gref, President, Chairman of the Board of Sberbank…

To ensure equal access for children to new opportunities, including those who do not have a computer at home, schoolchildren in need from participating schools received 25,000 special sets of smart boxes from Sberbank, consisting of a set-top box for connecting to a TV and a keyboard with a touchpad that will allow you to use all the capabilities of the platform. The project for the development and provision of smartboxes was implemented with the participation of companies from the Sberbank ecosystem: SberDevices, SberLogistics, Sberbank Technologies JSC, the RTC group of companies, VisionLabs, SberCloud and the Okko multimedia service.