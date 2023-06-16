Home page World

Before a school trip, parents should practice making the bed with their children. One school even asked for written confirmation.

Munich – Twitter user Petit Brigand recently received a strange parent letter from her daughter. The mother should confirm in writing that the 13-year-old can move into a bed. She shared a picture of the writing on Twitter – to the amusement of her followers.

Funny letter to parents: Children should have “successfully” practiced making their beds

According to the mother, the trigger is the upcoming school trip. Apparently it was very important to the school that making the beds was practiced before departure. Important enough that the parents of the school should acknowledge in writing that the exercise has taken place.

To be on the safe side, the school has also provided instructions

And if the parents themselves don’t quite know how to make a bed, the letter also includes brief instructions. It is:

Unfold the cover and turn inside out. Reach into the cover, put your hands in the two upper corners and grab the pillow or duvet. Put the cover over the blanket and shake or pull it down.

An amused comment on it reads: “I would have expected a QR code with a TikTok that shows it EXACTLY … service desert!” In general, the comments under the post vary from amused to surprised. “Oh come on. Not serious.”, writes a user.

Twitter community exchanges experiences: Not every student can make their own bed

There are also some first-hand reports under the post. However, the experiences are very different. One comment reads: “I worked in reception at a youth hostel for 5 years. Not once has a child failed to make their bed. It’s not rocket science.”

Another Twitter-User, on the other hand, reports an experience that proves the parents’ letter right: “When I think about my school days … I made the bed for some classmates, carried skis, boned fried chicken.” Apparently not all teenagers can get their bed without parental help relate. So far, however, none of the commentators have come up with the idea of ​​sending a letter directly instead of simply pointing it out at the parents’ evening.

There is agreement in the comments that the failure in this case lies with the parents. In times when elementary schools have to ban “parent taxis” so that children are not driven directly to the school door, this is perhaps not too surprising.