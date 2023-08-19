The academic calendar stated that the working hours of educational staff in public and private schools will start next Monday for the new academic year, while students will begin their studies on August 28.

And the Emirates Foundation for School Education indicated in the “Academic Calendar for Government Schools 2023-2024” guide, that the educational cadres will undergo, from August 21 to August 25, a course in professional development.

The Foundation is organizing a professional development week for the first semester of the academic year (2023-2024), in order to ensure the upgrading of the professional competencies of teachers in the educational field.

The experimental test and exams for group (B) subjects for the first semester will be in the period between 20 and 24 of next November, while the end-of-semester exams will be in the period between 27 and 29 of the same month, then the exams will resume on the fourth of next December until the eighth of the same month. It is punctuated by the “martyr’s” and “national” holidays (December 1-3).

The calendar stated that the winter vacation for educational cadres, after the end of the first semester, will start on December 18 and continue until the 29 of the same month.

The school calendar indicated that the total number of school days for the new academic year is 185 days, with 73 days for the first semester (15 weeks), compared to 59 days for the second semester (12 weeks), while the number of school days in the third semester is 53 days (11 weeks). .

On the other hand, the Emirates Foundation for School Education announced the availability of school uniforms for the academic year 2023-2024, for government schools, which are currently distributed through about 50 outlets of the Lulu Hypermarket Group distributed in various regions of the country, or through the group’s website.

The Foundation provided a “barcode” that the student or his guardian can scan the code and purchase school uniforms electronically. The institution has set several controls for the school uniform and external appearance of students during school hours, the most prominent of which is that all students must wear school uniforms according to the approved design for each episode, and care must be taken to wear the school uniform in its elegant, tidy and clean appearance.

The students of the third cycle must also cover their heads by wearing a “black shawl” with the school uniform according to the approved design, and students must wear white clothes under the Emirati “kandura” with their commitment to wearing the “assama” with formal or sports shoes.